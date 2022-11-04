Tufts Medical Center fires Dr. Sadeq Ali Quraishi, charged with attempted sex trafficking of child

BOSTON - A Tufts Medical Center doctor facing charges for attempted sex trafficking of a child has been fired.

Police say Dr. Sadeq Ali Quraishi paid $250 to meet who he thought was a 14-year-old girl as part of a sting operation. According to court documents, the anesthesiologist was arrested at a Boston area hotel after texting with undercover federal agents.

After initially placing Quraishi on leave, the hospital said Friday he has been fired.

"As we have learned more information regarding the disturbing allegations made against Dr. Quraishi, we have made the decision to end his employment, effective immediately," Tufts Medical Center said in a statement.