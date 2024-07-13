Shots fired at Trump rally: Trump opponents and allies condemn violence

Both political allies and opponents of Donald Trump are responding with serious concern after shots were fired toward the former president at a rally in Pennsylvania.

The Secret Service says Trump is "safe," after agents rushed him off the stage after what appeared to be multiple shots were fired at the rally. The former president pumped his fist in the air in a show of strength, blood streaming across his face and ear.

"I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump's rally in Pennsylvania," President Biden said in a statement. "I'm grateful to hear that he's safe and doing well. I'm praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There's no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it."

The president later made brief televised remarks, saying, "There's no place in America for this kind of violence. It's sick. It's sick. That's one of the reasons we have to unite this country. You cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this."

Other political leaders on both sides of the aisle, including Trump critics, responded with concern for his safety and condemned the violence.

Vice President Kamala Harris said in a statement, "We are praying for him, his family, and all those who have been injured and impacted by this senseless shooting. ... Violence such as this has no place in our nation. We must all condemn this abhorrent act and do our part to ensure that it does not lead to more violence."

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on X: "As one whose family has been the victim of political violence, I know firsthand that political violence of any kind has no place in our society," referencing the 2022 attack on her husband, Paul Pelosi. "I thank God that former President Trump is safe. As we learn more details about this horrifying incident, let us pray that all those in attendance at the former president's rally today are unharmed."

"I am horrified by what happened at the Trump rally in Pennsylvania and relieved that former President Trump is safe," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement. "Political violence has no place in our country."

"Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable," Pennsylvania's Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro said on X. "It has no place in Pennsylvania or the United States. I have been briefed on the situation. @PAStatePolice are on the scene in Butler County and working with our federal and local partners."

"Political violence is categorically intolerable in American democracy," Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, lead impeachment manager during Trump's impeachment proceedings, wrote on X. "We all hope former President Trump is safe and that no one else was injured. We are grateful for the law enforcement response and hope they get to the bottom of this horrifying attack and how it happened."

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. Evan Vucci / AP

Trump's estranged former vice president, Mike Pence, posted on X, "Karen and I are praying for President Trump and urge every American to join us."

Former presidents weighed in, too.

Former President Barack Obama wrote on X that there "is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy."

"Although we don't yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn't seriously hurt, and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics," Obama wrote. "Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery."

Former President George W. Bush expressed gratitude that Trump is safe as well, thanking law enforcement.

"Laura and I are grateful that President Trump is safe following the cowardly attack on his life," Bush wrote. "And we commend the men and women of the Secret Service for their speedy response."

Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, one of Trump's potential picks for vice president, wrote on X, "Everyone join me in praying for our President Trump and everyone at that rally. I hope everyone is ok."

House Speaker Mike Johnson said he has been briefed on the incident, condemning "this horrific act of political violence."

"Kelly and I are praying for President Trump and all the attendees of the campaign rally today in Pennsylvania, and we send our gratitude to the law enforcement who responded at the scene," Johnson wrote on X. "I have been briefed by law enforcement and am continuing to monitor the developments. This horrific act of political violence at a peaceful campaign rally has no place in this country and should be unanimously and forcefully condemned."

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, one of the president's most ardent supporters in the upper chamber, also pointed to prayer.

"Thank God President Trump seems to be okay," Graham wrote on X. "Just another reminder of the times in which we live. We need to pray fervently for anyone who may have been injured at the rally."

Reactions also started pouring in from political figures abroad.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on X that he and his wife were shocked by the incident and are praying for "his safety and speedy recovery."

A spokesperson for U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer condemned the attack in a statement.

"We are shocked by the scenes at President Trump's rally in Pennsylvania," the statement from Downing Street said. "We condemn all forms of political violence in the strongest terms and we send our best wishes to President Trump and his family at this time."

This is a developing story