Truck Crashes Into Front Of Everett Food Market
EVERETT (CBS) -- A truck crashed into the front of a food market in Everett Friday after a head-on collision with a car. The building inspector is now checking to see if the building is structurally sound.
Firefighters say the truck and a car collided on Hancock Street, causing the truck to go into the storefront window of Posada Food Market.
The drivers involved were not hurt. A clerk who was inside the store at the time complained of leg pain and was taken to the hospital.
National Grid had to be called in to restore power, but all power has been restored.
