Truck Crashes Into Front Of Everett Food Market

/ CBS Boston

EVERETT (CBS) -- A truck crashed into the front of a food market in Everett Friday after a head-on collision with a car. The building inspector is now checking to see if the building is structurally sound.

Firefighters say the truck and a car collided on Hancock Street, causing the truck to go into the storefront window of Posada Food Market.

The drivers involved were not hurt. A clerk who was inside the store at the time complained of leg pain and was taken to the hospital.

The scene of the crash in Everett. (WBZ-TV)

National Grid had to be called in to restore power, but all power has been restored.

First published on January 31, 2020 / 5:18 PM

