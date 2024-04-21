Triston Cases "not doing OK" after rib injury, Red Sox slugger could miss extended time

Is there any hope for the woeful Red Sox defense? And can they right the ship at Fenway Park?

BOSTON – A frustrating start to the season got even worse this weekend for the Boston Red Sox as standout first baseman Triston Casas appears headed for a lengthy absence.

Casas left Saturday's game against the Pirates with a rib strain. The team placed him on the 10-day injured list a day later and called up catcher Tyler Heineman from Triple-A Worcester.

Manager Alex Cora didn't sound particularly optimistic after the game, telling reporters about Casas "No, he's not doing OK."

On Sunday, Cora didn't sound much more excited about Casas' prognosis.

He told reporters that Casas will head back to Boston to be examined by a specialist, adding that there's a possibility it could be a lengthy stint on the injured list.

Casas, who finished third in Rookie of the Year voting last season, was starting to come alive at the plate after a slow start. He was batting .244 with six home runs on the season before his injury.