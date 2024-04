Is there any hope for the woeful Red Sox defense? And can they right the ship at Fenway Park? The Red Sox defense has gone from bad to horrific since Trevor Story's injury. Is there any hope for improvement on the diamond? And should they just play all their games on the road after an embarrassing 3-7 homestand? Dan Roche and Joe Weil break down the issues -- and a few bright spots -- with the 2024 Boston Red Sox.