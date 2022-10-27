Halloween weather forecast is mild with rain now looking unlikely

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather Producer

BOSTON - It's one of the most important days of the year for kids of all ages (and some adults too)! And, perhaps one of the most important weather forecasts!

The kids want to be able to wear their costumes without a jacket and the parents just want to be comfortable as they follow their little monsters around the neighborhood.

We have had some real duds in the last 10 or so years.

Just two years ago, there was snow on the ground thanks to 4.3" on October 30th.

Ten years ago, it was Hurricane Sandy blowing through just days before Halloween.

The year before that was "snowmaggedon."

This year we have some good news and some bad news...

Let's start with the good.

We won't be setting any records this year for cold, rain, or snow.

It will also be rather mild. The average high temperature on October 31st is 57 degrees, we should easily top that, perhaps by as much as 10 degrees. And it likely won't cool off very quickly heading into the evening either.

It also won't be windy! Looks like a light southerly breeze, less than 10mph in most areas.

We've been keeping a close eye on the timing of showers approaching the region late Monday and the latest information now holds most of the showers off until overnight into Tuesday, after trick-or-treat time!

Still can't rule out a passing light shower late evening especially the further south and west you are, but the forecast is looking more positive and drier.

Breaking Monday down region by region...

Right now the best chance for showers will be after midnight Monday into Tuesday with scattered showers continuing for much of the day on Tuesday.