Trevor Story, Matt Strahm both suffered hand injuries in Red Sox loss to Rays

BOSTON -- Not only did the Red Sox lose to the Rays on Tuesday night, but the team could be adding a few more players to the Injured List in the near future. Second baseman Trevor Story could be one of them.

Story had to leave Tuesday night's 3-2 loss in St. Petersburg in the fifth inning when he made an awkward swing at a Corey Kluber sinker. Instead of hitting the ball with his bat, he hit it with the top of his hand.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora and Boston's team trainer tended to Story as he crouched down in obvious pain, and after a few minutes, he was taken out and replaced by Jeter Downs. Story was diagnosed with a right hand contusion and underwent X-rays after the game. The team is still awaiting word on his status going forward.

Losing Story would be a big blow to the Boston offense. The second baseman is hitting just .222 but has clubbed 15 homers while driving in a team-high 58 runs this season.

He wasn't the only Red Sox player to suffer a hand injury in Tuesday night's loss. Reliever Matt Strahm got hurt in the sixth when Taylor Walls roped a line drive up the middle, hitting Strahm on the left wrist. Strahm momentarily shook it off, picking up the ball and firing it to first. But his throw was errant and the Rays scored a run off the error, and things got much worse for the Sox when Franchy Cordero made his own bad throw home, allowing the Rays to score another run. That was the difference in Boston's 3-2 loss.

Strahm was immediately taken out of the game and diagnosed with a left wrist contusion. He also underwent X-rays after the game.

The Red Sox already have 11 players on the IL, and adding two more won't help as the team limps to the All-Star break. At least Nathan Eovaldi and Garrett Whitlock appear poised for a return, but the hits keep coming to the Red Sox roster.