21-year-old boyfriend charged with killing Lowell teen before her 8th-grade graduation

LOWELL - The boyfriend of 15-year-old Ahliana Dickey will be charged with killing her just before her eighth-grade graduation.

Trevor Bady, 21, of Tewksbury, allegedly shot Dickey in her Lawrence Street home in Lowell, police said. He will face multiple charges, including murder and armed home invasion.

Dickey was scheduled to attend her eighth-grade graduation on June 14. When she didn't show up at graduation, her family went to look for her at her home. They found Dickey on the floor of a first-floor bedroom with gunshot wounds.

Earlier in the morning of June 14 - just after midnight - police had been called to Lawrence Street for a fight between and man and woman. Police said the caller said a woman screamed, "Get off me; get away from me. I don't want to be with you anymore." Then, the caller heard gunshots. Police responded to the call, but couldn't locate the couple.

Police said Bady had a history of abusive behavior to Dickey and video shows Bady leaving Dickey's home just after midnight on June 14. Police also said they discovered Bady allegedly took an Uber to and from Lawrence Street before and after the murder.

Dickey has been remembered by loved ones as inspirational and positive.

"A positive person. Really positive person. If I'm down, she'll bring me up. She wanted to do bright things in life," her friend Skyla Guthrie, of Lowell, said.