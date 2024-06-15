15-year-old girl found dead at Massachusetts apartment, no arrests made

LOWELL - An investigation is underway after a teenage girl was found dead at an apartment in Lowell.

It happened Friday evening at an apartment on Lawrence Street. The Middlesex County District Attorney said a family member found the victim and said that she had "traumatic injuries" to her body. Police said she had gunshot wounds and multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

The victim has been identified as a 15-year-old girl. Her name has not been released.

No arrests have been made.