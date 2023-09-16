Tree smashes Cohasset police cruiser; Officer OK

COHASSET - A falling tree crushed a police cruiser in Cohasset Saturday.

The police department said the officer was OK, but South Main Street and River Road will be completely blocked.

Photos show the cruiser's windshield smashed by the large tree.

ALERT- South Main & River Rd completely blocked for next hour. Tree crushed Cohasset Police car. Officer ok. More to follow pic.twitter.com/PLFEnWvY3N — Cohasset Police (@CohassetPolice) September 16, 2023

Hurricane Lee passed by Massachusetts on Saturday morning, with tropical storm-force winds that caused some tree damage along the coast.