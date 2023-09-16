Tree smashes Cohasset police cruiser; Officer OK
COHASSET - A falling tree crushed a police cruiser in Cohasset Saturday.
The police department said the officer was OK, but South Main Street and River Road will be completely blocked.
Photos show the cruiser's windshield smashed by the large tree.
Hurricane Lee passed by Massachusetts on Saturday morning, with tropical storm-force winds that caused some tree damage along the coast.
