Watch CBS News
Local News

Tree smashes Cohasset police cruiser; Officer OK

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Tracking Lee from Cape Cod
Tracking Lee from Cape Cod 01:19

COHASSET - A falling tree crushed a police cruiser in Cohasset Saturday.

The police department said the officer was OK, but South Main Street and River Road will be completely blocked.

Photos show the cruiser's windshield smashed by the large tree.

Hurricane Lee passed by Massachusetts on Saturday morning, with tropical storm-force winds that caused some tree damage along the coast.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on September 16, 2023 / 2:05 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.