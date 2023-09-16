These were the highest wind gusts recorded from Hurricane Lee in Massachusetts

BARNSTABLE - Lee is no longer a hurricane, but it brought tropical storm-force wind gusts to Cape Cod, the islands and other coastal locations in Massachusetts early Saturday morning. The wind speeds will gradually decrease hour-by-hour through the rest of the day.

There were reports of wind bringing down some trees onto power lines and roads on the coast, causing thousands of power outages.

Here are the town-by-town wind gusts compiled by Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN coordinator for the National Weather Service in Boston, as well as reports into the WBZ-TV newsroom.

Dennis: 63 mph

Barnstable: 62 mph

Eastham: 60 mph

Provincetown: 60 mph

Edgartown: 55 mph

Nantucket: 55 mph

Wellfleet: 54 mph

Chatham: 53 mph

Sagamore Beach: 53 mph

Rockport: 50 mph

Falmouth: 48 mph

Hyannis: 47 mph

Gloucester: 47 mph

Harwich: 44 mph

Sandwich: 44 mph

Woods Hole: 44 mph

Hull: 43 mph

Scituate: 43 mph

Truro: 42 mph

Orleans: 42 mph

Wareham: 41 mph

Yarmouth: 40 mph

Martha's Vineyard: 40 mph