These were the highest wind gusts recorded from Hurricane Lee in Massachusetts

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

BARNSTABLE - Lee is no longer a hurricane, but it brought tropical storm-force wind gusts to Cape Cod, the islands and other coastal locations in Massachusetts early Saturday morning. The wind speeds will gradually decrease hour-by-hour through the rest of the day.

There were reports of wind bringing down some trees onto power lines and roads on the coast, causing thousands of power outages.

Here are the town-by-town wind gusts compiled by Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN coordinator for the National Weather Service in Boston, as well as reports into the WBZ-TV newsroom.    

Dennis: 63 mph
Barnstable: 62 mph
Eastham: 60 mph
Provincetown: 60 mph
Edgartown: 55 mph
Nantucket: 55 mph
Wellfleet: 54 mph
Chatham: 53 mph  
Sagamore Beach: 53 mph
Rockport: 50 mph
Falmouth: 48 mph
Hyannis: 47 mph
Gloucester: 47 mph
Harwich: 44 mph
Sandwich: 44 mph
Woods Hole: 44 mph
Hull: 43 mph
Scituate: 43 mph
Truro: 42 mph
Orleans: 42 mph
Wareham: 41 mph
Yarmouth: 40 mph
Martha's Vineyard: 40 mph

First published on September 16, 2023 / 8:42 AM

