Tree crushes car in Norwood, father and son "grateful to be alive"

NORWOOD - Part of a large tree narrowly missed a father and his son driving in Norwood. "It just went smash onto the car," said Kevin O'Toole. "It landed on top of my roof, roof of the car, and then it shattered the glass."

He had left from his home in Canton Thursday to pick up his father Patrick O'Toole at the Windsor Gardens apartment complex in Norwood to go shopping. "And so, a couple more inches we would have been gone, the both of us me and my dad," Kevin O'Toole said.

A tree slammed onto a car in Norwood. Norwood Police

His father climbed out the passenger window to get out. "Right behind our shoulders. It was real close. If it was probably another foot, we'd be dead," O'Toole said.

The sound was so loud, it startled other residents who came out to see what happened. "I heard the big crash, and I come out in my patio, and I looked over, and I just saw the big huge part of the tree on top of the vehicle," a neighbor said.

The O'Tooles went to the hospital to be checked out but feel lucky they were not injured. "We're still here, and that's all that matters," said Patrick O'Toole. His son agrees. "Very grateful to be alive."