Former Patriots draft pick Tre Nixon announces his retirement

FOXBORO -- After spending the last three seasons in New England trying to crack the Patriots' roster, Tre Nixon has decided to retire from football. The wide receiver made the announcement Monday on his Instagram account.

"Football has been a huge part of my life for the past 20 years," wrote the 26-year-old Nixon. "I'll forever cherish the memories and relationships I've made while playing this game. I am truly grateful for everyone who's supported me along this journey and I'm excited for what God has in store for me next."

Nixon was limited to just preseason action during his time in New England. He is best known as the team's final pick of the 2021 NFL Draft, which was made by longtime director of football research Ernie Adams. With Adams set to retire after nearly four decades with the franchise, Bill Belichick let his right-hand man make the team's pick at No. 242 that year.

Adams went with Nixon after the receiver spent three seasons catching passes at Central Florida (plus two other years at Ole Miss). Nixon was never able to make the Patriots' roster though, as he was waived ahead of the 2021 and 2022 seasons. He signed with the New England practice squad both years.

Nixon didn't even get that chance in 2023 after he suffered a shoulder injury in a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers. He was waived by New England and then reverted to injured reserve for the 2023 season. In his final preseason with the Patriots, Nixon caught four passes for 24 yards.

Nixon was not tendered by the Patriots in March, and has now decided to step away from football.