Watch CBS News
Health

Traffic pollution can raise a driver's blood pressure, study says

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Traffic pollution can raise a driver's blood pressure, study says
Traffic pollution can raise a driver's blood pressure, study says 01:11

BOSTON - Getting stuck in rush-hour traffic can literally make your blood boil and not just because you're frustrated and stressed.

A new study out of the University of Washington found that pollution from tailpipe exhaust, brake and tire wear, and road dust can raise your blood pressure while you're sitting in the car.

Researchers drove healthy participants in rush-hour Seattle traffic and found that breathing unfiltered air caused a bump in blood pressure by more than 4.5 mm Hg compared to driving around in a car equipped with a HEPA filter. The effects on blood pressure lasted up to 24 hours.

Long-term exposure to traffic-related pollution has also been linked to heart disease, asthma, lung cancer, and an increased risk of death.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on November 29, 2023 / 6:12 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.