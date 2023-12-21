Toy drive provides Christmas gifts for migrant children in Lowell

LOWELL - Children newly arrived in Massachusetts had the opportunity to pick out a Christmas gift in Lowell on Thursday, thanks to generous donations from the community.

With Christmas around the corner, organizations across Massachusetts are working hard to make sure all neighbors are in the holiday spirit."

"They have given up so much, they're some of the bravest people that I've ever met," said toy drive volunteer Andrea Imbriaco.

Migrant families in Massachusetts are celebrating the holiday season in an unfamiliar place.

"They come here with absolutely nothing. Every moment of every day is a struggle for them, there's a language barrier, I can't imagine being in their shoes," said Imbriaco.

In an effort to make the new residents of Massachusetts feel at home, the International Institute of New England is hosting a toy drive with help from volunteers giving presents to the state's youngest new arrivals, sifting through crafts, games, basketballs and books.

"It's nice for us to welcome them with open arms and see that we care," said Imbriaco.

The institute collected gifts with help from The Wish Project and For the Love of Erica, preparing for a busy toy drive after an influx of families arrived in Massachusetts this year.

"In the last year, we've resettled 125 individuals. Over the last three months, we have resettled almost 100 refugees," said Caroline Rowe of International Institute of New England

The state has met its capacity of 7,500 migrant families, now putting new arrivals on a wait list until shelter or hotel space opens up.

"We've had about five families that arrived just a week ago. So it's just an extra bonus that we can welcome them with a toy and make them feel additional warmth and welcoming," said Rowe.

The institute expects close to 100 families at this year's toy drive, hoping to help spread to holiday spirit. If there are toys leftover after the drive, they will be taken to local shelters and hotels housing migrant families. The International Institute of New England is also accepting volunteers.