These towns reported storm damage after tornado warnings in Rhode Island, Massachusetts
JOHNSTON, R.I. - It was another morning of tornado warnings in southern New England, as severe storms brought flooding rains and strong winds to Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts.
Here is a list of damage reports as compiled by Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN coordinator for the National Weather Service in Boston, as well as information coming into the WBZ-TV newsroom.
Coventry, RI: Tree down on Town Farm Road.
Johnston, RI: "Car picked up and spun around and lifted in the air" on I-295. Trees and branches down, road sign damaged on I-295 south ramp from Route 5. Multiple large trees down in Highland Memorial Park Cemetery.
Scituate, RI: Tree down on house, as well as multiple trees and wires down on Byron Randall Road.
West Greenwich, RI: Large branches down on Sharpe Street.
Cranston, RI: Wires and transformer down on Caronia Street; tree down on Dunedin Street.
Lincoln, RI: Wires down on Winter Street at Railroad Street; Trees and wires down on Oakwood Avenue.
East Providence, RI: Large branches down at Newport Avenue.
North Providence, RI: Trees and wires down on Puritan Street, Mineral Spring Avenue, Lexington Avenue. Multiple reports of trees damaging houses.
Brockton, Mass: Trees and wires down on east side of city.
Mansfield, Mass: Tree blocking road at Elm Terrace, trees down on wires on Otis and Franklin streets.
Norfolk, Mass: Large tree down on Union Street at Grove Street. A big tree limb down on Miller Street.
Swansea, Mass: Trees and wires down on Locust Street.
Stoughton, Mass: Trees down on house on Turnpike Street, wires and trees down on nearby Corbett Street.
Weymouth Mass: Trees and wires down by South Shore Hospital; tree fell onto house on Torrey Street. Trees and wires also onto homes on Lockewoods Drive.
Milton, Mass: Flooding across all lanes of Expressway northbound near East Milton Square.
Quincy, Mass: Flooding across all lanes in Quincy on Expressway southbound.
