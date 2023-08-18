These towns reported storm damage after tornado warnings in Rhode Island, Massachusetts

'Debris was flying everywhere,' Tornado likely caused storm damage in Rhode Island

'Debris was flying everywhere,' Tornado likely caused storm damage in Rhode Island

JOHNSTON, R.I. - It was another morning of tornado warnings in southern New England, as severe storms brought flooding rains and strong winds to Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts.

Here is a list of damage reports as compiled by Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN coordinator for the National Weather Service in Boston, as well as information coming into the WBZ-TV newsroom.

Coventry, RI: Tree down on Town Farm Road.

Johnston, RI: "Car picked up and spun around and lifted in the air" on I-295. Trees and branches down, road sign damaged on I-295 south ramp from Route 5. Multiple large trees down in Highland Memorial Park Cemetery.

Scituate, RI: Tree down on house, as well as multiple trees and wires down on Byron Randall Road.

West Greenwich, RI: Large branches down on Sharpe Street.

Cranston, RI: Wires and transformer down on Caronia Street; tree down on Dunedin Street.

Lincoln, RI: Wires down on Winter Street at Railroad Street; Trees and wires down on Oakwood Avenue.

East Providence, RI: Large branches down at Newport Avenue.

North Providence, RI: Trees and wires down on Puritan Street, Mineral Spring Avenue, Lexington Avenue. Multiple reports of trees damaging houses.

Brockton, Mass: Trees and wires down on east side of city.

Mansfield, Mass: Tree blocking road at Elm Terrace, trees down on wires on Otis and Franklin streets.

Norfolk, Mass: Large tree down on Union Street at Grove Street. A big tree limb down on Miller Street.

Swansea, Mass: Trees and wires down on Locust Street.

Stoughton, Mass: Trees down on house on Turnpike Street, wires and trees down on nearby Corbett Street.

Weymouth Mass: Trees and wires down by South Shore Hospital; tree fell onto house on Torrey Street. Trees and wires also onto homes on Lockewoods Drive.

Milton, Mass: Flooding across all lanes of Expressway northbound near East Milton Square.

Quincy, Mass: Flooding across all lanes in Quincy on Expressway southbound.