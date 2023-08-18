Tornado confirmed in Mansfield, North Attleboro, Stoughton and Weymouth, National Weather Service says

BOSTON - A tornado touched down in four Massachusetts towns Friday morning - Mansfield, North Attleboro, Stoughton and Weymouth - the National Weather Service confirmed.

The agency said a survey team made the confirmation Friday afternoon. It still investigating several areas of damage following the storms in both Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

"The rain was just going sideways and the wind picked up more, which I couldn't believe it, and the next thing I saw was sparks coming from the electrical line and it was bouncing onto the street," said Weymouth resident Brenda Gallagher.

There's no word yet on the EF-rating of the tornado's strength and speed or where it started and ended yet.

"I was on my way in up 93, everything was completely flooded," said Weymouth resident Gianna Gallouzo. "The HOV lane, they closed it down early, there were cars just hydroseized all over the street."

⛈ Friday Morning weather update ⛈ Officers are currently responding to the following areas for weather-related calls... Posted by Mansfield, MA Police Department on Friday, August 18, 2023

"I saw the wind coming and I said, I'll see ya," laughed Weymouth resident Jeff Aronson, who said he went into his basement. A tree ended up crashing through his shed and fence.

A final detailed report is expected later in the day. The National Weather Service has been inspecting storm damage between Mansfield and Scituate, Rhode Island to determine if any of it was caused by a tornado or straight line winds.

SkyEye could see extensive tree damage around a Mansfield baseball field.

Tree limbs down on an baseball field in Mansfield CBS Boston

"It sounded like a train but when your mother says your room looks like a tornado hit it, she has no idea," said Weymouth resident Diana Pellegrino.