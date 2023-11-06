Topgolf is open in Canton and traffic worries are rising

Topgolf is open in Canton and traffic worries are rising

CANTON - Topgolf is now open in Canton and with it comes an increase in traffic.

There's plenty of construction still being done outside on Dedham Street, work that residents in the area have been dealing with for years. It all started after the Route 128 rail station in Westwood was built. Now the concern is that with more people coming in for golf, those traffic headaches could get worse.

"It's been a headache," said John Connolly, vice chair of the Canton Select Board.

The project on the Dedham Street overpass was originally set to be completed by MassDOT in 2022 but because of the pandemic it was delayed. Now the work is coinciding with the opening of Topgolf.

The project includes bridge reconstruction, off-ramp construction and on-ramp upgrades.

Connolly, who has been the liaison for Topgolf, told WBZ-TV once the off-ramp is finished, backups in the area should improve.

"There's an off-ramp coming that's going to be done hopefully within the year," explained Connolly. "The ramp is the key because that's going to take a lot of traffic off of Washington Street, Dedham Street."

Another plus, according to Connolly, the golf venue's busy times are off rush hour.

He says 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. through the evening are when Topgolf sees the most customers.

"So that's a positive for us," he told WBZ.

New traffic lights at the intersection of the facility were paid for and installed by Topgolf. The overhaul of the overpass also included additional lanes.

"It's going to go from 2 lanes to 4 lanes plus. If you notice there's one, two, three, four sets of lights, which will help the traffic," Connolly said.

The improvements made thus far are already helping and so is the revenue Topgolf is bringing in.

"It's 400 jobs, full and part time, a lot of tax dollars for the people of the town, for our schools, our public works, our first responders, so it's a hole in one for us," Connolly told WBZ.

The $44 million reconstruction project was awarded by MassDOT through both state and federal funds.