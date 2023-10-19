Topgolf in Canton announces opening day

New indoor golf facility opening in Rhode Island

New indoor golf facility opening in Rhode Island

New indoor golf facility opening in Rhode Island

CANTON - The first Topgolf location in Massachusetts has announced an opening day.

Topgolf Canton will open its three-level driving range November 3 on Dedham Street, part of a redevelopment of an old Cumberland Farms facility.

Topgolf bills itself as "sports entertainment," with "an inclusive, high-tech golf game that everyone can enjoy." There are 90 heated hitting bays where players tee off at big targets on the field. Topgolf uses technology to track statistics from every shot and tally up points.

The venue that's about 20 miles from Boston will also feature food, drinks and music. It's Topgolf's 84th location in the United States.

The first Topgolf venue in New England, located in Cranston, Rhode Island, opened earlier this month.