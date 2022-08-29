Father and son thank officers after Boston Harbor rescue

BOSTON – There were hugs of joy and gratitude as a father and son thanked two Boston Police Harbor Unit officers for saving their lives after a terrifying rescue in Boston Harbor.

"The boat, it was sinking," said 76-year-old Joseph Azeredo.

Joseph Azeredo and his son 42-year-old Tommy Azeredo described the moments as their 28-foot boat sank when their gear got caught in the propeller while lobstering about nine miles out near Graves Light last week.

"I was terrified as you can see," Tommy Azeredo said.

Tommy says at one point he was trapped underneath the sinking boat and had to remove his life jacket just to escape.

"I started yelling for him, I don't see him," Joseph said. "I think, you know what I mean, I don't want to talk too much about it."

Tommy Azeredo, Officer Stephen Merrick, Joseph Azeredo and Officer Garrett Boyle CBS Boston

Overcome with emotions, they said they were relieved when they saw the police rescue boat approaching. Their lives hanging in the balance as they clung to a cooler in the cold waters.

Police body camera video shows the dramatic rescue by Officers Garrett Boyle and Stephen Merrick.

"Once we seen these guys come in, we were thanking God the whole time, saying a little bit of a prayer because we didn't know if we were going to come home to our families," Tommy said. "These guys deserve something out of this,"

The Boston Police Harbor Unit rescued a father and son near Graves Light CBS Boston

"It's great to see them doing good, it felt great that night to get them up," Officer Merrick said.

This was not the officers' first rescue, and they stress to anyone who is on the water to wear a life vest or have it readily available because it only takes a moment for something terrifying like this to happen.

"The life jackets we suggest you actually wear them, but if you don't just have them ready to go," Merrick said.

A harrowing rescue with a peaceful ending and joyful reunion.

"It's definitely life-changer. Definitely is," Tommy said. "No more lobster. No more lobster. We are selling those, and we just stick to fishing."