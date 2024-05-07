Aaron Hernandez's fiancée responds to jokes made about late NFL player at Tom Brady's roast: "Such a cruel world"

Aaron Hernandez was a "chameleon" Aaron Hernandez was a "chameleon" says NFL sportswriter 01:26

Shayanna Jenkins, the fiancée of late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, condemned jokes made at his expense during NFL legend Tom Brady's roast.

Jenkins, who is the mother of Hernandez' only child, told TMZ that she was disappointed her partner was the target of multiple jabs during the three-hour live Netflix special, including from former teammates.

"It's sad that I'm trying to raise my children in such a cruel world," she told the outlet.

Former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez died in prison while serving a life sentence for the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. Nancy Lane/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

Hernandez was convicted of murdering semi-pro linebacker Odin Lloyd in 2013. He died by suicide in 2017 in a Massachusetts prison where he was serving a life sentence. He was 27.

Hernandez's partner told TMZ that their 11-year-old daughter is getting older and will be aware of what was said about her dad, adding she believes he should have been off-limits.

Brady, who played with Hernandez for three seasons, made a quip in reference to the Lloyd killing.

"The bar for a Patriots tight end was pretty low back then: block, catch, don't murder," Brady said. Another former Patriots teammate, Julian Edelman, made a hanging joke, and comedian Jeff Ross said Hernandez sends his greetings from hell.

Kevin Hart and Tom Brady speak onstage during The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady for the Netflix is a Joke Festival at The Kia Forum on May 05, 2024 in Inglewood, California. Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

During her monologue, comedian Nikki Glaser also joked about Hernandez' death while making a dig at NFL Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss.

"Why don't you have a ring?" Glaser said. "What the hell, man? You're one of the best ever. Drew Bledsoe has a ring. Aaron Hernandez had a ring around his neck."

"The Greatest Roast of All Time" mainly featured barbs aimed at the seven-time NFL champion from comedians, former teammates and Brady's longtime head coach, Bill Belichick. Host Kevin Hart said ahead of the event that no topic was off-limits. However, Glaser said on "The Howard Stern Show" on Monday that the group decided not to make jokes about Brady's three children.