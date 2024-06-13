What should Tom Brady's statue outside of Patriots Hall of Fame look like?

FOXBORO -- Tom Brady is now in the Patriots Hall of Fame, and soon enough, his likeness will be outside the Hall of Fame as well. Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced Wednesday during Brady's Hall of Fame bash that a statue of the quarterback will be unveiled sometime during the upcoming season.

All we know at the moment is that the statue will stand 12 feet tall and it will be located outside of the team's Hall of Fame. Kraft didn't say anything about the design, so for now, that's up to our imagination.

At least we have plenty of Brady poses to pick from his 20-year run in New England. Let's take a look at a few options.

Tom Brady the quarterback

Tom Brady gets ready to throw a pass during the 2004 NFL season. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Simple but spectacular. Brady raring back to let the pigskin fly was poetry in motion. The man could be the logo of the NFL, if the league ever decides to go with an NBA-like design.

It would also make a great statue of the quarterback, and give fans a chance to pretend they're going out to catch a pass from the greatest player to ever throw a football.

The fired-up Tom Brady

Tom Brady gives his pre-game scream to the fans in the south end zone after he took the field for pre-game warmups for a 2019 playoff game. Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Brady got Patriots fans fired up before every game when he sprinted the length of the field and threw a furious fist pump and "Let's go!" toward the crowd. Imagine having that greet you on your way into the stadium for every home game.

Bonus points if the statue also has a recording delivering his famous rallying cry.

The Tom Brady Dive

Tom Brady dives for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the AFC Championship game on January 22nd, 2012. Simon M Bruty / Getty Images

This would be different, and probably a bit awkward. But if you needed a yard -- or in the case of the 2011 AFC Championship Game, a touchdown -- Brady was your guy.

A statue of Brady juking Brian Urlacher out of his cleats would be fun too.

Tom Brady and the Lombardi Trophy

Brady did a lot of things better than any other human, but winning championships is what he's best known for. So why not go with one of his various poses with the Super Bowl trophy?

There are plenty to pick from, too.

Tom Brady raises the Vince Lombardi trophy after the Patriots defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime of Super Bowl 51. Focus On Sport / Getty Images

Tom Brady lets out a howl as he raises the Lombardi Trophy after winning Super Bowl LI in overtime. Barry Chin/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Tom Brady celebrates with the vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 during Super Bowl XLIX. Elsa / Getty Images

Tom Brady kisses the Vince Lombardi Trophy during New England Patriots Super Bowl LI Victory Parade in Boston on Feb. 7, 2017. Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi trophy after winning Super Bowl XXXVIII. Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

Any statue of Tom Brady holding the Lombardi trophy would work.