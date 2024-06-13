What should Tom Brady's statue outside of Patriots Hall of Fame look like?
FOXBORO -- Tom Brady is now in the Patriots Hall of Fame, and soon enough, his likeness will be outside the Hall of Fame as well. Patriots owner Robert Kraft announced Wednesday during Brady's Hall of Fame bash that a statue of the quarterback will be unveiled sometime during the upcoming season.
All we know at the moment is that the statue will stand 12 feet tall and it will be located outside of the team's Hall of Fame. Kraft didn't say anything about the design, so for now, that's up to our imagination.
At least we have plenty of Brady poses to pick from his 20-year run in New England. Let's take a look at a few options.
Tom Brady the quarterback
Simple but spectacular. Brady raring back to let the pigskin fly was poetry in motion. The man could be the logo of the NFL, if the league ever decides to go with an NBA-like design.
It would also make a great statue of the quarterback, and give fans a chance to pretend they're going out to catch a pass from the greatest player to ever throw a football.
The fired-up Tom Brady
Brady got Patriots fans fired up before every game when he sprinted the length of the field and threw a furious fist pump and "Let's go!" toward the crowd. Imagine having that greet you on your way into the stadium for every home game.
Bonus points if the statue also has a recording delivering his famous rallying cry.
The Tom Brady Dive
This would be different, and probably a bit awkward. But if you needed a yard -- or in the case of the 2011 AFC Championship Game, a touchdown -- Brady was your guy.
A statue of Brady juking Brian Urlacher out of his cleats would be fun too.
Tom Brady and the Lombardi Trophy
Brady did a lot of things better than any other human, but winning championships is what he's best known for. So why not go with one of his various poses with the Super Bowl trophy?
There are plenty to pick from, too.
Any statue of Tom Brady holding the Lombardi trophy would work.