Tom Brady on mics catching expletive-laden tirade: "That's just the way it is"

BOSTON -- Sunday was a rough one for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who went into Pittsburgh and lost to a Steelers team that had been 1-4 on the season and 0-2 at home.

Late in the first half of that game, the FOX broadcast captured Brady tearing into his offensive line in the sideline. It was difficult to make out every word of that tirade, but some clear F-bombs were hurled by the quarterback at his teammates.

A day later, Brady discussed the moment on his podcast, indicating that such outbursts aren't all that uncommon. It's just that the cameras and microphones don't often broadcast them to the world.

"F-bombs usually don't make it -- they used to kind of keep you from showing you in those moments," Brady told Jim Gray on the "Let's Go!" podcast. "But now, it's kind of for the world to see. So, that's just the way it is."

Brady finished that game with just one touchdown pass, a stat which he used for some self-depreciation.

"I do think that it's a bad day when there's more F-bombs than touchdowns," Brady lamented. "So that was not one of my better days."

Brady -- playing in his 23rd NFL season, and 21st as a starting quarterback -- did get into the reasons behind such an explosion with teammates.

"It's all good. You know, I think I have a great rapport with all my teammates, and they know that the only reason why I'm doing it is to try to motivate 'em and try to get us to a higher level," Brady said. "It's nothing that I don't say -- you know, if I don't feel like we're living up to the expectations and playing up to the expectations that we're capable of, then that's my job. You know, I'm a quarterback. I'm not expecting the right tackle to do it. I'm not expecting the running back to do it. I'm not expecting the receiver to do it. I'm expecting myself to do it. I'm the one out there speaking in the huddle, calling the plays, that's what my job is, to try to get us going and to try to rally us. And there's a lot of ways to do it. And sometimes it's some positive encouragement, which you do a lot. And sometimes it's, you know, getting on people and trying to raise the level, the sense of urgency and raising my voice and trying to create a different vibration for the whole offense. And that's ultimately what you're trying to do."