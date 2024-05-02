Comedian Jeff Ross says Tom Brady may have the best set at Netflix roast: "He wants to win his own roast"

BOSTON -- Tom Brady will take center stage this weekend, serving as the butt of countless jokes made my comedians, celebrities and former teammates (and coaches) alike for a live roast on Netflix. Yet the quarterback apparently won't be taking it lying down. Like he's done on countless Sunday nights in the past, Brady apparently plans to "win" this roast.

Comedian Jeff Ross -- aka the Roastmaster General -- revealed some details about Sunday night's roast while talking with Jimmy Kimmel this week. And apparently, when Brady gets his chance to grab the microphone at the end of the night, he'll be looking to leave a lasting impression.

"Here's another prediction: I think he, at his own roast, might have the set of the night," Ross said. "Because I watched him rehearse last night -- not rehearse, but running some material. And he's ruthless. He wants to win his own roast."

Considering the way Brady has painstakingly studied, practiced and investigated the best ways to succeed at his next job as an NFL commentator, it's far from surprising that the perfectionist is putting in the work to perform some "ruthless" stand-up comedy. Whether he succeeds will be up the audience on Sunday night.

Ross also revealed the genesis of the event, which dates back to the day of Super Bowl LV, before Brady -- a Buccaneer at the time -- won his seventh Super Bowl.

"I caught him the last Super Bowl he won about three years ago, on Super Bowl Sunday, I saw him looking at my Instagram stories. I was posting roasty jokes about the Super Bowl, and I happened to see Tom Brady, verified account, he's playing in the Super Bowl in three hours. I was like, this is what this guy's doing right before the Super Bowl? And I clocked it, and then he won, and I wrote to him and I said man, I think you'd be a great person to roast, and we could invited Julian Edelman. He could explain the jokes to Gronk and it could be like a really fun night out. And he was like LFG, let's go. And now here we are, on the big stage, doing it live on Netflix," Ross said. "And then of course he agreed to do it, he signed the contract, and then to get out of it, he unretired for a year or two. And to his credit, he stuck with it, and he's brave, man."

In terms of roasters and attendees, Ross listed the aforementioned Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski as well as Drew Bledsoe, in addition to comedians Nikki Glazer, Tony Hinchcliffe, Sam Jay, Andrew Schulz and host Kevin Hart. And according to Ross, everything will be on the table when the comics get the microphone.

"Tom Brady is like go for it -- nothing is off limits," Ross said. "The thing I love about Tom Brady is he's a student of the roast. He told me it was his dream to get roasted."