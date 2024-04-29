Bill Belichick joins star-studded list of roasters for Netflix's roast of Tom Brady

FOXBORO -- A number of Tom Brady's former teammates will roast the future Hall of Fame quarterback on Sunday. While it will be fun to hear Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski poke fun at Brady, they won't be the main attraction anymore.

Those honors will now go to Bill Belichick, who is now set to be a roaster on Sunday's Netflix special, The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady, according to Gregg Rosenthal. Get ready to see a lot of that famous Belichick smirk throughout the evening.

Belichick and Brady spent two decades together and won a lot of football games for the Patriots, bringing six Super Bowl titles to New England. Though it ended unceremoniously in 2020 when Brady left for Tampa Bay, Belichick has always praised Brady -- and vice versa.

But on Sunday, hopefully there will be no holding back. If anyone has stories (and by that we mean dirt) about Brady that may not have seen the light of day yet, it's Belichick.

Other celebrity roasters for the event, which will be hosted by comedian Kevin Hart, include Edelman, Gronkowski, Randy Moss, and Drew Bledsoe, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. While Brady will be the main target throughout the evening, Belichick will have a smaller target on him now as well. So we could get a little bit of a bonus roast when Edelman and Gronkowski air some grievances about their former coach. Brady will have his shot to take aim at all of his roasters at the end of the event, and we know that man rarely misses.

The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady will air live and unedited on Sunday, May 5 from the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.