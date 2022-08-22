Watch CBS News
Raiders owner Mark Davis doesn't remember team's pursuit of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski

LAS VEGAS – If Tom Brady was nearly a Las Vegas Raider, team owner Mark Davis claims he doesn't remember much about it.

Over the weekend, UFC president Dana White told the story of how Brady nearly headed to Las Vegas as a free agent in 2020. Rob Gronkowski confirmed the story, and would have become a member of the Raiders as well if the plan came to fruition.

White said then Raiders coach Jon Gruden "blew the deal up."

On Sunday, Davis was asked about his team's pursuit of Brady, who ended up signing with the Buccaneers and winning a Super Bowl in his first season.

"I heard about (White's comments). That was what — two to three years ago or something? I don't know, man. Talk to Dana. I remember that Tom Brady went to Tampa Bay. That's basically what I remember," Davis said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal. "I have no idea. Dana has the stories. I love Dana. He is a great, great promoter. Why would this make me upset?"

As for Brady's time with the Bucs, the quarterback is expected to return to the field Monday following an extended absence for personal reasons.

