Tom Brady jokes yet again about returning to play football

Tom Brady says he'll be "creating a new memory" in return to Gillette Stadium for Patriots tribute

BOSTON -- Tom Brady is having a lot of fun goofing around, it would seem.

For the second consecutive week, the still-retired quarterback appeared in an advertisement in which he jokingly toys with the idea of returning to play football.

Last week, it was a potato chip advertisement. This time, it's a promo for the "Manningcast" on ESPN. The promo clip involves Peyton and Eli Manning interviewing potential third hosts for their Monday Night Football alternate broadcasts. A parade of celebrities from the sports and entertainment world followed, including DJ Khaled, Mike Tyson, Reese Witherspoon, Lil' Wayne and Olivia Dunne, plus football guys Sean Payton, Sean McVay, Kirk Cousins, Jared Goff, Pat McAfee and Mike McDaniel.

Alas, the Manning bros struck out on this round of auditions and turn off the lights, unknowingly leaving Tom Brady sitting in the waiting room. Brady then pulls out of his phone, makes a call, and says:

"No, I didn't get the Manningcast job. I guess I'll just come back and play football again."

Clearly, the 46-year-old is eager to wring every last hardy har har out of that joke. And even though coming out of retirement at that age after such a long period without football activity would be an insane endeavor, there will remain a segment of football fans who half-expect Brady to actually make the joke a reality.

But for now, Brady's just playing it for yuks. And those Manning brothers love them some yuks.