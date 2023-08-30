Tom Brady, Julian Edelman joke about unretiring in new commercial with NFL legends

BOSTON -- We're not sure how long Tom Brady can get away with it, but for now, the man enjoys a good unretirement joke.

The legendary retired quarterback made a brief cameo in a new potato chip advertisement, alongside old pal Julian Edelman. The dynamic duo appears on screen after Jerry Rice, Dan Marino, Emmitt Smith and Randy Moss entertain dreams of coming out of retirement and playing in the NFL.

Sitting in a poolside lounge chair, Brady stares at his phone and says, "Unretirement? Who'd be dumb enough to do that?"

Edelman replies only by munching on a potato chip, while Brady smiles and shrugs at his former partner-in-crime.

Brady won't actually be coming out of retirement -- at least, we don't think he will -- after officially leaving the sport following last season with the Buccaneers. Brady had retired a year prior, only to reverse course and play one final season at age 45.

Edelman, meanwhile, retired following the 2020 season. And though he's spoken openly about his physical state as well as his ability to still play, he's never made a real bid at coming out of retirement.

The quarterback will be in Foxboro next weekend when the Patriots honor him (for the first time) ahead of their season opener against the Eagles. His potato chip-munching pal Julian may also be there for support ... but don't expect either player to be on the field once the game begins.