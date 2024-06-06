Tom Brady narrated an epic Boston Celtics hype video ahead of The NBA Finals

BOSTON -- Boston is already pretty hyped for the NBA Finals. But the Celtics got a hand from Tom Brady to push that hype over the edge.

With Game 1 of the Celtics-Mavericks NBA Finals set to tip off in Boston on Thursday night, the Celtics posted an epic hype video narrated by the seven-time Super Bowl champ. Brady pokes fun at each of the fanbases that chanted "We want Boston!" throughout the postseason, and even takes a shot at New York fans.

Be careful what you wish for. pic.twitter.com/q7bvdKgl1U — Boston Celtics (@celtics) June 6, 2024

"You want Boston? Take if from me, that's a bad idea," Brady says to begin the video, before highlights of Boston's previous playoff conquests began to roll.

"The [Heat] culture? History. Cleveland? Done for," Brady narrates, before taking a swipe at New York by showing Knicks fans outside Madison Square Garden.

"Oh wait, wrong team," Brady says to a record scratch. Gotta love the Knicks -- who lost to the Pacers in the second round -- catching strays in the video.

"And Indy? Over with. But us? We're still here," said Brady. "Right now, you're gonna want anyone but Boston."

The Celtics are now set to square off against a Dallas Mavericks team led by Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. It will be Boston's toughest test of the playoffs, but the top-seeded Celtics are favorites heading into the series thanks to their team-centric offense and strong defense.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are hunting for their first title, and fans are hoping that winning one will open the floodgates for Boston's dynamic duo. Who better to get fans (and the team) hyped up for the series than a guy who brought six championships to New England?