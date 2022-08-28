Tom Brady on training camp absence: "There's a lot of s--- going on"

INDIANAPOLIS – Tom Brady is back from his reported trip to the Bahamas, though he didn't expand much on the personal reasons that caused him to step away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during training camp.

After his hiatus, Brady returned to practice last week. On Saturday, he played one series against the Indianapolis Colts and led the Bucs on an 11-play, 66-yard field goal drive.

"I've played a lot of football in my day — a lot of practices, a lot of games, and a lot of seasons," Brady said. "I'm ready to go."

Brady did not, however, say much about the reason for his absence.

"It's all personal," Brady said. "You know everyone's got different situations they're dealing with. So, we all have really unique challenges to our life. I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s--- going on. You've just got to try to figure out life the best you can. It's a continuous process."

The quarterback also addressed recent stories on his interest in other teams after he left the Patriots. In addition the Dolphins being punished for tampering with Brady, UFC president Dana White also recently revealed that Brady nearly signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

"I read all these different stories about all these different places I was supposed to go or could have gone. I was only going to go to one place, which was here. I think this whole organization knows that," Brady said.