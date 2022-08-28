Watch CBS News
Sports

Tom Brady on training camp absence: "There's a lot of s--- going on"

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

Patriots 5th Quarter: Can Pats put it together before regular season starts?
Patriots 5th Quarter: Can Pats put it together before regular season starts? 00:50

INDIANAPOLIS – Tom Brady is back from his reported trip to the Bahamas, though he didn't expand much on the personal reasons that caused him to step away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during training camp.

After his hiatus, Brady returned to practice last week. On Saturday, he played one series against the Indianapolis Colts and led the Bucs on an 11-play, 66-yard field goal drive.

"I've played a lot of football in my day — a lot of practices, a lot of games, and a lot of seasons," Brady said. "I'm ready to go."

Brady did not, however, say much about the reason for his absence.

"It's all personal," Brady said. "You know everyone's got different situations they're dealing with. So, we all have really unique challenges to our life. I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s--- going on. You've just got to try to figure out life the best you can. It's a continuous process."

The quarterback also addressed recent stories on his interest in other teams after he left the Patriots. In addition the Dolphins being punished for tampering with Brady, UFC president Dana White also recently revealed that Brady nearly signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

"I read all these different stories about all these different places I was supposed to go or could have gone. I was only going to go to one place, which was here. I think this whole organization knows that," Brady said. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on August 28, 2022 / 9:36 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.