Tom Brady biopic series "The Patriot Way" now in development

BOSTON - A biopic about Tom Brady is now in development.

Deadline first reported the limited series is called "The Patriot Way" and will cover everything from his Super Bowl wins, to the Aaron Hernandez scandal to his relationship with Bill Belichick.

The series is based on a 2018 book by Boston writers Casey Sherman and Dave Wedge.

Brady himself is reportedly not involved in making the series.

The Patriots honored Brady at Gillette Stadium to kick off the football season in Week 1. He will be back next summer in Foxboro for an in-stadium induction into the Patriots Hall of Fame.