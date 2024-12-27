Weekend To Do List: Celebrating New Year's Eve in Massachusetts

BOSTON - Well, it's time to say goodbye to 2024 and hello to 2025! If you're still looking for a New Year's plan, we've got you covered.

First Night Celebration

Ring in the New Year at Patriot Place with their First Night Celebration! This family-friendly event features ice sculptures, ice skating, giveaways, and special games for kids. The fun takes place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

When: Tuesday, December 31, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Patriot Place in Foxboro

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.

Rudolph Reindeer Hunt

Christmas may be over, but the reindeer are still out! Head to Norwood this weekend or next for a special Rudolph Reindeer Hunt. The self-guided activity by Coakley Middle School takes you through snow-covered trails to find five hidden reindeer. Be sure to dress warm for the 1/4-mile hike! The event pays homage to the 1939 classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. Parking is available across the street from the tennis courts.

When: December 15 through January 5

Where:1315 Washington Street, Norwood

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.

Frozen Fire Festival

Get cozy at the Frozen Fire Festival in Salem while enjoying special fire performances, smores, hot chocolate, and warm food! The festival starts each day at 11 a.m. and is open for New Year's Eve!

When: December 26 through January 1 from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Where: Charlotte Forten Park, Salem

Cost: Items available for purchase.

Click here for more information.