To Do List: Honoring veterans, the start of skating season, winter marketplace

BOSTON - As we approach Veterans Day, many cities and towns across the Commonwealth are coming together to honor the men and women who served our country.

VETERANS DAY IN LEXINGTON

Lexington is starting the day on Nov. 11 with coffee and breakfast for a ceremony at the Knights of Columbus. Veterans are the guest of honor with no charge for the meal before the town's parade kicks off there at 11. The line of cars will travel down Bedford Street before finishing off at Lexington Center.

When: Veterans Breakfast and Ceremony, Sat. Nov. 11 at 8:30 a.m.

8 a.m., Coffee and Conversation, 8:30-10:30 a.m., breakfast and ceremony

Car parade at 11 a.m., line up begins at 10:30 a.m.

Where: Breakfast at Knights of Columbus Heritage Hall, 177 Bedford St.

Cost: Free breakfast for veterans, $5 donation suggested for non-veterans

MARKETSTREET LYNNFIELD RINK OPENING PARTY

The rink at MarketStreet is skating into its tenth season with an opening party in Lynnfield this weekend. With a live DJ, festive snacks, a hot cocoa bar and wintry games, the fun takes place Saturday from 12 to 3. Be sure to register and get your skates online first!

When: Sat. Nov. 11 from 12 p.m.-3 p.m.

Where: MarketStreet Lynnfield, 600 Market St.

Cost: $20

BURLINGTON WINTER MARKETPLACE

It's the 2nd annual Made in Burlington Winter Marketplace at Wayside Shopping Center on both Saturday and Sunday. Get a head start on your holiday shopping with more than 100 artisans and vendors. Santa and Mrs. Claus, along with the King of Rock n' Roll - Elvis! - will even be in attendance. With delicious food, raffles and special performances, it's a great way to kick off the upcoming holiday season!

When: Sat. Nov. 11 and Sun. Nov. 12 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Where: Wayside Shopping Center, 6 Wayside Rd., head to the larger corner space

Cost: Free

