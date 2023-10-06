To Do List: Haunted Happenings, Oktoberfest, Food truck and music festival

BOSTON - We made it to October and while Salem is always an ideal destination before Halloween, there's other events to check out too.

SALEM HAUNTED HAPPENINGS MARKETPLACE

This weekend on Salem Common, shop over 250 artisans and creators with Halloween crafts, gothic jewelry, spooky artwork and hand-crafted items. Featuring live music and special characters, it's a haunted marketplace you won't forget. If you can't make it this weekend, you can enjoy the Haunted Happenings marketplace all month long.

When: Saturdays, 10 am. to 9 p.m. Sundays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through the end of October

Where: Salem Common, North Washington Square, Salem

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

PARK-9 OKTOBERFEST

Take the pup and head to Park-9 in Everett for Oktoberfest. It's the only celebration where both humans and dogs can take part in all the fun. Grab your beer stein and enjoy pretzels, hot dogs and more. The event takes place on Saturday.

Humans and dogs invited!

When: Saturday, Oct. 7, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 48 Waters Avenue #1, Everett

Cost: Free

Click here for more information

QUINCY FOOD TRUCK AND MUSIC FESTIVAL

The Quincy Food Truck and Music Festival takes place this weekend. From noon to six on Saturday, enjoy diverse food trucks, fun desserts, refreshments and live music all day long. From Quincy High to the library and the Coddington Building, it's a day for the whole family.

When: Saturday, Oct. 7, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., rain or shine

Where: Coddington Street, Quincy

Cost: Free

Click here for more information and the musical performances