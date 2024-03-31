What's open and closed for Easter? See which stores and restaurants are operating today.

Where do Easter traditions come from? Good Question. Where do Easter traditions come from? Good Question. 03:06

Millions of Americans will celebrate Easter with family and friends this Sunday, which could require a last-minute run for treats before the egg hunt begins. Luckily, many retailers and restaurants will be open on March 31.

Here's a list of what is and isn't open on Easter.

What places are open on Easter Sunday 2024?

Albertson

Barnes & Noble

Bass Pro Shops

Bath & Body Works

Big Lots

Capital Grille



Cabela's

CVS

Dollar General

Dollar Tree

DSW

Family Dollar

Half Price Books



Home Depot

Ikea

Kirkland's Home

Kroger

Marshall Grain

Old Navy

Petco

Rally House

Ross

Sephora

Sprouts

Staples

Tractor Supply Company

Trader Joe's

Ulta

Walgreens

Walmart

Wegmans

Whole Foods

Restaurants and fast-food chains open on Easter

Applebee's

Benihana

Bob Evans

Bojangles

Boston Market

Buffalo Wild Wings

Capital Grille

Carrabba's

Chik-fil-A

Chili's

Cheesecake Factory

Cracker Barrel

Denny's

Dunkin'

Golden Corral

IHOP

KFC

Longhorn Steakhouse

McDonald's

Olive Garden

Outback Steakhouse

PF Chang's

Red Lobster

Ruth's Chris

Seasons 52

Sonic

Starbucks

Texas Roadhouse

Waffle House

Wendy's

Whataburger

White Castle

Places with special hours of operation on Easter Sunday 2024

Some stores or restaurants may special hours of operation, depending on their location — including Burger King, Domino's, Firehouse Subs, Jersey Mike's, Jack in the Box, Panda Express, Panera, Popeyes, Shake Shack and Subway.

Stop & Shop's grocery section will be open but the pharmacy will be closed.

Staples will be open from noon to 5 p.m., local time.

What places are closed on Easter Sunday 2024?

Aldi

Apple

Belk

Best Buy

Big Y

Bloomingdale's

Brookshires

Burlington

Calloway's Nursery

Costco

Container Store

Dick's Sporting Goods

Five Below

Goodwill

H&M

H-E-B Grocery

Hobby Lobby

Hollywood Feed

HomeGoods

Homesense

Honey Baked Ham Company

JCPenney

Kohl's

Macy's

Market Basket

Marshalls

Michaels

Nordstrom & Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot

Publix

Sam's Club

Sierra

Target

TJ Maxx

Restaurants and fast-food chains closed on Easter

Chik-fil-A

Chipotle

In-N-Out

Raising Cane's