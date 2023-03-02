TikTok unveils one hour time limit for users under 18

NORWOOD - Teenagers are getting their TikTok time cut off.

The social media company worked with researchers at Boston Children's Hospital to set some new limits on scrolling. In the next few weeks TikTok will introduce a new default setting that puts a one-hour time limit for its users who are under 18 years old.

"All my friends have it, so we send each other relatable TikToks. Then, we all laugh at them, talk about what we like about them, and we just go back to scrolling," 14-year-old Ava told WBZ-TV.

TikTok takes the cake - in getting to know you better than your very best friend.

"When you like things, the whole thing is dedicated to you. It just keeps you scrolling for hours and hours," Ava explained, of the "you page."

For the eighth-grader, that scrolling is already kept to an hour of screen time a day, a limit set by her parents to keep things under control.

"Over the summer, that's all I do!" she said, laughing.

Now, TikTok will roll out that same 60-minute default limit for all users under 18. It's an attempt to interrupt the addiction and help users be more intentional with their time and attention span.

"Everything is in little sound bites; everything is 10 seconds, 30 seconds. Their brains, and ours, too, I'm not blaming the kids, but we at least had a chance without this to develop our brains. These kids haven't. There's this whole generation where their brain is on speed," said Jane Singh of Shine Bright Workshops. Singh works with middle and high schoolers on emotional regulation.

"I have time limits set. I tend to click ignore, which I probably shouldn't do. After I click them a few times, I'm like OK, maybe there's a problem!" said 15-year-old Sophia.

The high schooler loves to create her own content and also runs TikTok for The Burt Wood School of Performing Arts. She expects a lot of young users will bypass the limit with the option of a passcode.

"I'm sure a lot of kids my age will find a way around it; it's inevitable. But I do think it's good they're aware of it," she added.

That awareness is applauded as a small first step among parents and mental health advocates.

"Setting those boundaries and going to Apple and figuring out how to shut the phone off. I have to do that myself! None of us are perfect. We're all trying to get through this. I do have hope for the future. We can make a shift," Singh said, of the challenges of parenting teens today.