Can TikTok's "walking backward trend" really provide health benefits?

Can the new TikTok walking backwards trend improve your health?

BOSTON - Influencers on TikTok are encouraging people to walk backwards to improve their physical and mental health.

But is this just another scam? Maybe not.

We know that regular walking can reduce your cardiovascular risk, boost your mood, and even help you live longer.

But some experts say walking backward can mix things up a bit and emphasize other parts of the body than traditional walking, like the quads, calves, ankles, and core muscles.

Backward walking may also improve your balance and coordination.

And because it requires additional focus, it can help engage your mind.

Obviously, there can be some pitfalls.

You don't want to bump into things you can't see or get dizzy and lose your balance.

So choose an open area without obstacles, or use a treadmill, and go slow.