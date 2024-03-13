TikTok bill divides Massachusetts delegation in Congress - see how they voted

House passes TikTok crackdown bill House passes TikTok crackdown bill with fate in Senate unclear 07:17

BOSTON - A TikTok bill that could lead to a ban of the popular social media platform in the U.S. took a major step forward in Congress on Wednesday. The House of Representatives passed legislation that would require China-based parent company ByteDance to sell its stake in the app.

The bill passed with broad bipartisan support, but in Massachusetts there was a rare split among the nine Democrats representing the state. Below you can see how the delegation voted, and what some of them had to say about the bill.

How Massachusetts representatives voted on the TikTok bill

Rep. Jake Auchincloss - Yes

Auchincloss is a co-sponsor of the bill, and told WBZ-TV last week that the legislation is in the best interest of national security and social media users.

"It's bad for their mental health, it's bad for their cognitive development, it's bad for our civic discourse as a country," he said. "And Congress needs to step up and hold these social media corporations accountable. But we can't hold them accountable if they're not subject to U.S. law."

Rep. Katherine Clark - No

"I have serious concerns about data security, but I'm opposed to the Republican fast tracking of this bill while they actively obstruct urgent national security emergency funding - refusing to stand with our ally Ukraine and oppose Putin's tyranny," Clark said.

Rep. Bill Keating - Yes

Rep. Stephen Lynch - Yes

Rep. Jim McGovern - No

"I'm voting no on the TikTok bill. Here's why: 1) It was rushed. 2) There's major free speech issues. 3) It would hurt small businesses. 4) America should be doing way more to protect data privacy & combatting misinformation online. Singling out one app isn't the answer," McGovern said.

Rep. Seth Moulton - Yes

"As a member of the Select Committee on China, I have received classified briefings and attended hearings on TikTok, and I have grave concerns about our foreign adversaries being able to tell our kids what to watch online. I do not want to ban TikTok, but I want to ensure that it is no longer controlled, even indirectly, by the Chinese Communist Party," Moulton said. "This bill does so in a responsible way, that doesn't take away Americans' favorite social media apps. I suspect that TikTok under American ownership will be a safer and better experience for users."

Rep. Richard Neal - No

Rep. Ayanna Pressley - No

"We must take immediate action to enact greater oversight over big tech and social media companies including TikTok, but the bill voted on in the House was the wrong approach," Pressley said. "Instead of targeting a single company in a rushed and restricted process, Congress should pass comprehensive data privacy legislation that creates standards and regulations around data harvesting across all social media companies, like many other nations have done. I also have serious concerns about the First Amendment implications of a ban on TikTok, which millions of Americans rely on to consume news, make a living, and build community with one another."

Rep. Lori Trahan - Yes

What happens next with the TikTok bill?

President Biden has said he'll sign the bill if it gets to his desk. But first it'll have to pass the Senate, which Democratic Majority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer said "will review the legislation when it comes over from the House."

Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts said in a social media post Wednesday that he's pushing legislation that would protect online privacy and youth mental health.

"We don't have only a TikTok problem-we have a Big Tech privacy problem. From Meta to Amazon to Discord, US-owned companies are preying on children & teens for profit," he said. "We don't need to ban TikTok to fix their invasive practices."