Massachusetts congressman co-sponsors bill that could lead to TikTok ban, citing security and mental health

Massachusetts congressman co-sponsors bill that could lead to TikTok ban

Massachusetts congressman co-sponsors bill that could lead to TikTok ban

Massachusetts congressman co-sponsors bill that could lead to TikTok ban

BOSTON - A Massachusetts congressman has co-sponsored a bill that could lead to a ban on the popular social media app TikTok, something that several Boston-based influencers rely on for income.

The world of social media is massive, hundreds of millions of people connected through a screen, and the impacts are tremendous.

"It is a full-time income," said Tommy Guarino.

For some, it's a way to decompress, learn something or to get their news. But for Boston-based content creators Tommy Guarino and Prosciutto Papi, it's their livelihood.

"I just moved into a brand new apartment," said Papi. "Ten-thousand right there, they gave me the free month, you've got to complain a little."

"I'm trying to save my money and plan ahead but yeah, it is a full-time income," said Guarino.

The TikTok duo earn money through likes, brand deals and business opportunities that exist because of their millions of followers. But that's not why they do it.

"I get DMs, messages, every day, like, how much we entertain people and lighten up their day," said Guarino.

But the app is at risk - a bipartisan bill is being reviewed by the House Committee on Energy and Commerce that would require TikTok to divest from its Chinese-based owner or risk a ban from app stores in the United States. Bill sponsors said it's in the best interest of national security and social media users.

"It's bad for their mental health, it's bad for their cognitive development, it's bad for our civic discourse as a country," said Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Massachusetts). "And Congress needs to step up and hold these social media corporations accountable. But we can't hold them accountable if they're not subject to U.S. law."

Auchincloss is a co-sponsor of the bill, demanding TikTok be sold to an American company that answers to Congress.

"We should not cede the most important media platform in the world to our adversary in the Chinese Communist Party," said Auchincloss.

Auchincloss claims the bill does not prevent people from posting or impede on freedom of speech but if Congress can't force a sale, the app's presence stateside is in jeopardy.

"We need lawmakers willing to hold to account these companies who have profited by wrecking the attention spans of our kids and by plundering our political discourse," said Auchincloss.