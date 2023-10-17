Thousands march in Boston to show support for Palestinians in Gaza

BOSTON - Thousands of demonstrators came together at the Boston Public Library in Copley Square to show solidarity for Palestinian families caught in the humanitarian crisis in Gaza right now.

The rally and march started with hundreds of people, then grew to thousands of men, women, and children marching through the streets of Boston.

At one point, the group made a stop to a heavily guarded Israeli Embassy where they danced and chanted.

For demonstrators, the large turnout spoke volumes.

"It's amazing, I swear, I want to cry it's all the support to our people, and hopefully it does something, and more and more countries go into it," said protestor Leila Bazidane.

Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have been forced to leave their homes, as a barrage of bombs rain on the Palestinian territory in response to the brutal Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel.

The attacks by Hamas has killed an estimated 1,400 Israeli civilians. In Gaza, officials say the Palestinian death toll is nearly 2,400 people.

"I'm outraged that this country has been one sided," said Nancy Murray. "Yes, condemn Hamas's war crimes and killing civilians, but then don't say, 'OK let's pile on more war crimes.'"

Some marched and carried their messages for friends and loved ones there.

"I've been to Gaza over a dozen times. I know people there and people here who have lost 20 and 30 members of their family," said Murray.

The territory has been cut off and the U.N. warns food, water, fuel, and medical supplies are dangerously low, and the way out like the Rafah crossing to Egypt is still closed.

As parents of young children, some protesters called on the international community to do more to intervene for innocent lives.

"It's about time we speak up for them, it's about time with our fellow humans," said protestor Hussein. "They cry their heart out our children they don't understand why other children must be slain for someone else's mistake. Regardless of who started, it's not about that."