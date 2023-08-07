Thomas Latanowich, convicted of killing Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon, forfeits $30,000 to state

YARMOUTH – A judge ruled that the state will be allowed to keep nearly $30,000 that was seized during the 2018 arrest of Thomas Latanowich, who was convicted of fatally shooting Yarmouth Police Sgt. Sean Gannon.

Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois said that after Latanowich fatally shot Gannon and his K-9 partner Nero, he flushed drugs down a toilet in the home on Blueberry Lane. He then tried to hide about $25,000, but officers later found the money in the drywall of a bedroom.

When he surrendered to police, Latanowich was in possession of another $4,338. That brought the total seized by police to $29,338.

A trial was scheduled for Monday on the forfeiture of the money, but Latanowich no longer wished to contest what should happen to the money. As a result, it was awarded to the state.

Fifty percent of the money will be placed into an investigative account for the Cape and Islands District Attorney's office. The other 50% will be placed into an investigative account for Massachusetts State Police detective unit that works with the DA's office.