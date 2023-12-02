Watch CBS News
New Hampshire man arrested, accused of stabbing his mother to death at their home

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. - A man is under arrest after investigators said he stabbed his mother to death at their home in Goffstown, New Hampshire.

Linda Tufts, 70, was found dead at her home on Joffre Street on Tuesday. Her son, 47-year-old Thomas Humphrey, was also found at the home with what police called self-inflicted knife wounds and he was taken to the hospital.

An autopsy determined Tufts' died of multiple stab wounds. Police believe Humphrey tried to take his own life after killing her. Police have not elaborated on any possible motive.

Humphrey is set to be arraigned on Monday.

