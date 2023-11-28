Police investigating suspicious death of woman in Goffstown, NH home
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. - New Hampshire police are investigating a woman's death, which they are calling "suspicious."
The woman was found in a home on Joffre Street in Goffstown, New Hampshire. The investigation resulted in a lockdown of nearby Bartlett School. Police said there is no threat to the public but the investigation is ongoing.
