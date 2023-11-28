Watch CBS News
Police investigating suspicious death of woman in Goffstown, NH home

Police investigating suspicious death in Goffstown, NH
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. - New Hampshire police are investigating a woman's death, which they are calling "suspicious."

Police activity near Joffre St resulted in the lock down of Bartlett School. The activity is under control and the lock...

Posted by Goffstown Police Department on Tuesday, November 28, 2023

The woman was found in a home on Joffre Street in Goffstown, New Hampshire. The investigation resulted in a lockdown of nearby Bartlett School. Police said there is no threat to the public but the investigation is ongoing.

