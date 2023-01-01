Local scholar on Pope's passing: 'It is an act of service.'

BOSTON - There are few people in our area who know more about the Catholic Church and its workings as an institution than Dr. Thomas Groome. He has taught and researched theology and religion at Boston College for 45 years.

"He was an eminent scholar and, in some ways, was very uneasy in the role of Pope. I don't think he ever saw himself doing it," said Dr. Groome, suggesting Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI found being pontiff an unnatural fit. In 2013, Benedict became the first pope in roughly 600 years to resign as the head of the church.

Benedict died Saturday at the age of 95.

It is a trend that Groome thinks will carry on moving forward. "As Catholics, he helped us re-establish that that is what the papacy is," said Groome. "It is an act of service; it's a ministry in the church, like all ministries. It's a ministry of service. It's not this big ontological difference that makes him qualitatively different than other human beings."

During his eight years as the head of the church, Benedict received criticism for his handling of sexual abuse allegations that were plaguing the institution. Groome was quick to acknowledge Benedict's response fell short but pointed out he was the first Pope to bring the allegations from local parishes to the Vatican for further investigation.

"He did better than Pope John Paul II, but he certainly didn't do perfectly," said Groome. "He began to treat it as the kind of radically serious, dreadful, criminal crisis that it is, but he didn't do as much as he could have done."

Pope Benedict's funeral is planned for Thursday. Pope Francis is expected to lead the Mass.