Former Pope Benedict was a 'committed' Church leader, Cardinal O'Malley says

BOSTON - Cardinal Sean O'Malley is remembering former Pope Benedict XVI as a "thoughtful" and "engaged" leader of the Catholic Church. Benedict, the first pope in hundreds of years to step down from his post back in 2013, died at 95, the Vatican announced on Saturday.

"I will miss Pope Benedict," wrote O'Malley, whom Benedict made cardinal in 2006.

"In all of my personal interactions with Pope Benedict XVI, I found him to be an engaged leader, thoughtful in his decisions and always committed to the mission of the Church," O'Malley said. "I am very appreciative of the confidence he showed in me when he made me a Cardinal in 2006 and his ongoing support and pastoral care for the Archdiocese of Boston."

New cardinal Sean Patrick O'Malley, Archbishop of Boston , receives the biretta cap from Pope Benedict XVI in Saint Peter's Square, March 24, 2006 in Vatican City. Franco Origlia / Getty Images

Benedict faced criticism for a slow response to the sexual abuse scandal by priests that rocked the Boston Archdiocese and forced the resignation of O'Malley's predecessor, Cardinal Bernard Law. O'Malley said Benedict "recognized the pain experienced by survivors and all persons impacted by the abuse crisis," and he recalled bringing clergy sexual abuse survivors to Washington, D.C. to meet with Benedict in 2008.

"He was then, and at all times remained, committed to the Church supporting their journey towards healing and doing all that was possible to ensure the protection of children, young people, and vulnerable adults," O'Malley said.

O'Malley recalled saying at the time of Benedict's stunning resignation that he "brought unique capabilities to the papacy."

"His fidelity to maintaining the truth and clarity of the Catholic faith, cultivating ecumenical and interfaith dialogue and reaching out to inspire the next generation of Catholics have been great gifts to us all," O'Malley said.