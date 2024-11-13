Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos reportedly entering NCAA transfer portal

BOSTON -- It looks like quarterback Thomas Castellanos is all done at Boston College. Just days after being benched in an Eagles win over Syracuse, Castellanos is reportedly planning on entering the transfer portal to find a new team.

Boston College head coach Bill O'Brien said Monday that Castellanos would be "taking a couple of days" to figure things out after he tabbed fellow junior Grayson James as the Eagles' starting QB for this weekend's game against SMU. But Pete Nankos of On3 Sports reported Wednesday that Castellanos would be stepping away from Boston College and enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Castellanos one more year of college eligibility.

Thomas Castellanos at Boston College

After spending one season at UCF, Castellanos has been Boston College's primary quarterback in each of the past two seasons. He threw for 2,248 yards and 15 touchdowns (plus 14 interceptions) while adding another 1,113 yards on the ground to go with 13 rushing touchdowns last season for the Eagles, as Boston College went 7-6 under head coach Jeff Hafley.

Castellanos had 1,366 passing yards and 18 touchdowns to just five interceptions over his eight games with the Eagles this season. But he struggled with consistency, and after a 2-of-7 start to last week's game against Syracuse, O'Brien opted to make the switch to James.

After taking over in the third quarter, James went 5-of-6 for 51 yards and a touchdown. The Eagles trailed 21-14 when the QB change was made, and scored touchdowns on three straight possessions to pull off a 37-31 victory.

Grayson James will start at quarterback for Boston College

James will be Boston College's starter this Saturday when the 5-4 Eagles visit 14th-ranked SMU. The 6-foot-3 junior spent the last three years at FUI before making his way to The Heights for this season.

James started for an injured Castellanos against Western Kentucky earlier this season and led the Eagles to a 21-20 victory with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns. He ran for a one-yard score early in the quarter before throwing a go-ahead, 8-yard touchdown pass with 3:33 left in the game.

James was 19-of-32 for 168 yards that afternoon for the Eagles. He's 24-of-38 for 219 yards, two touchdowns, an interception, and a rushing touchdown for Boston College this season.