Things to do in Boston this Memorial Day Weekend

BOSTON (CBS) – The lights are on, the sun is out, and the music at Boston Calling is blaring. It's a beautiful weather weekend, and one million Massachusetts residents are expected to travel according to AAA. If you're looking to stay a little closer to home, here are some options in Boston.

SATURDAY

Free rooftop yoga at the Revere Hotel. "Yoga mats will be available and this free yoga class is open to both hotel guests and the general public. Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made by logging onto Summer Series: Yoga at Revere Hotel powered by Lululemon Newbury Tickets, Multiple Dates | Eventbrite."

Watch the Celtics game at your favorite restaurant. The Celtics take on the Heat for Game 6 in Miami 8:30 PM.

Go see the 37,000 flags on Boston Common

Check out Boston Calling at Harvard Stadium. Limited tickets are still available.

SUNDAY

Free BlueBike rides for 2 hours with the code BLUECROSS28.

Stroll the Seaport Summer market.

Try out the new beer and food garden near the Aquarium on its first day opening.

MONDAY

Free admission at the Institute of Contemporary Art.

Free admission at the Museum of Fine Arts.

Hopefully watch the Celtics win Game 7 against the Heat at the Garden!