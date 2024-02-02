Theo Epstein joining Fenway Sports Group as a Senior Advisor

BOSTON -- Theo Epstein is back with the Red Sox organization. The architect of two World Series championship teams in Boston is joining Fenway Sports Group as a Senior Advisor and part owner.

Epstein, who was serving as a consultant for MLB since 2021, will now advise Fenway Sports Group owners John Henry, Tom Werner, Mike Gordon, and Sam Kennedy "on the company's sporting operations across the portfolio and consult on strategic growth and investment initiatives." FSG owns the Red Sox, Liverpool F.C., the Pittsburgh Penguins, RFK Racing, and Boston Common Golf, and Epstein will have a say in all of their matters.

"I am thrilled and honored to return to FSG, to join John, Linda, Tom, Mike, Sam and the ownership group, and to serve in this new role," Epstein said in a release. "This is truly a unique opportunity for me – a chance to partner with people who mean a lot to me; a chance to challenge myself in new arenas; and a chance to use my experience and perspective to help others succeed and win at the highest level.

"FSG is a dynamic, groundbreaking organization with an incredible track record of accomplishment across sports. The special connection I feel toward this organization and the ownership group has stayed with me through the years," he continued. "I am proud and humbled to return as a minority owner and advisor. In this role, I will not be the one making decisions; rather, I'll be the one asking questions, offering opinions, building trust, and supporting the terrific people at FSG to help us reach new heights."

"There is no question that Theo left an indelible mark on our history that represented a transformative era," said Henry. "Welcoming him as a member of our ownership group and in the role of Senior Advisor to the broader company brings with it a sense of completion. With his strategic mind, leadership, and unwavering passion for sports, Theo brings invaluable assets that will drive us forward across our diverse enterprises, especially in our sporting operations across hockey, EPL football, and baseball."

A Brookline native, Epstein was the Red Sox general manager from 2003-11 and assembled World Series-winning teams in 2004 (breaking the franchise's 86-year title drought) and 2007. After his time in Boston ended, Epstein built another winner in Chicago, with the Cubs winning the World Series in 2016 -- the franchise's first title since 1908.

Now he'll be back in the ear of the Red Sox brass, and will be reunited with new Boston chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, whom he hired during his time with the Cubs. With Epstein back in the mid, it's hard not to feel optimistic about the road ahead for the Red Sox, who have finished in last place in the AL East the last two seasons.