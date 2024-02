WBZ-TV's Dan Roche spoke with Peter Gammons about Theo Epstein rejoining the Red Sox organization.

Peter Gammons: Theo Epstein joining Fenway Sports Group is "important step forward" WBZ-TV's Dan Roche spoke with Peter Gammons about Theo Epstein rejoining the Red Sox organization.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On