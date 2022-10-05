"The Real Love Boat" Premieres Wednesday On CBS

"The Real Love Boat" inaugural episode sets sail as hosts Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell greet five single women and five single men who are ready to find love and begin the adventure of a lifetime aboard the Regal Princess Cruise Ship.

Destination dates, challenges and surprise singles will test the couples' compatibility and chemistry. Just like on the beloved scripted version, the ship's crew will play pivotal roles in the matchmaking and navigation of the romantic (and sometimes turbulent) waters ahead.

After nearly one month at sea, one winning couple will dock in the final port and take home a cash prize plus a once-in-a-lifetime trip courtesy of Princess Cruises, the series' exclusive cruise line partner.

In tonight's episode, the singles make their way through the stunning city of Barcelona, where they are thrown into the first competition of the season – a talent show where they must impress potential partners! But all is not smooth sailing when two new men come aboard and crash a cocktail party. The episode concludes with the Sail Away Ceremony where the women each choose who has caught their eye and will remain on the ship, while the rest will "Shove Off" and be left behind at port.

Special guest star Ted Lange, whose iconic character Isaac helped singles find love in the original 1970s scripted series "The Love Boat," passes the proverbial cocktail shaker to the new Crew who will help singles navigate romance on the high seas.

THE REAL LOVE BOAT premieres Wednesday, Oct. 5 (9:00-10:00 PM, PT/ET) on the CBS Television Network and will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.